

Richard L. Rice, 69 of Union City, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2024, at his home.

Richard was born February 21, 1954, in Buckhannon, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Richard and Lois Rice.

Rich was a proud veteran, having served his country in the USMC.

Richard married the love of his life, V. Diana McLaughlin in August of 1985. She passed away on November 4, 2020.

Rich spent many years working on gas well drilling rigs for several companies out of West Virginia and PA. He was also self-employed, drilling water wells in the local area. He and his wife Diana loved riding on their Harley Davidson motorcycle over the years. Rich was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing where a favorite pastime.

Rich is survived by his brothers Randy Rice and his family of West Virginia and Jerry Rice of West Virginia, his mother-in-law Barbara McLaughlin of Grove City, his brother in laws Richard (Sandra) McLaughlin of Barkeyville PA, and Jerry Hovis of Florida, sister-in-law Ellen (Buck) Kerr of Mercer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he was extremely close to. Jamie Kesselring and his family of Centerville, all of whom Rich considered his own children.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, a son Richard William “RW” Rice, his wife Diana, and his father-in-law William McLaughlin.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Willard Morse officiating.

Burial will take place at Old Log Cemetery, Venango County.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

