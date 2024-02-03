Senator Bob Casey Visits PSP Headquarters to Discuss Proposed Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) on Friday joined Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Colonel Christopher Paris, Harrisburg City Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, and Susquehanna Township Police Chief Rob Martin to introduce his new bill, the Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act.

The Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act increases staffing capacity and technology to detect illicit drugs and other contraband being smuggled through ports of entry along the border. The bill targets the most common way that fentanyl is coming into the United States: through ports of entry along the southwest border.

“So much of the fentanyl devastating Pennsylvania families and communities is being smuggled across our southern border,” said Senator Casey. “This bill will help stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. and provide the hardworking law enforcement officers at the border with the resources, technology, and support they need to do their jobs and secure our border. This bill is a part of a multipronged approach to end the fentanyl crisis by cracking down on the criminals producing and smuggling fentanyl, securing our border, and providing the Americans impacted by fentanyl with the help they need.”

At the event, Colonel Paris praised the work of federal, local, and state law enforcement as they work to combat the fentanyl crisis and keep Pennsylvanians safe. In 2023, Troopers seized over 68 million dollars’ worth of illicit drugs. This included 246 pounds of fentanyl carrying a street value of nearly $4 million,

Read more about the Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act here.

