St. Joseph’s Fish Fry Starts on February 16

Saturday, February 3, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Fish FryLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) St. Joseph’s fish and shrimp take-out dinners will begin on Friday, February 16.

The take-out only meals will be available every Friday in Lent from February 16 to March 22, except for Good Friday.

For lunch orders, call 814-226-8310.

Dinner orders will be taken at St. Joe’s Hall.

See the menu below for details.

St. Joseph Hall is located at 72 Rectory Lane, Lucinda, PA 16235.

All proceeds will benefit St. Joseph Catholic School.

For more information on the school, visit their Facebook page here.

St. Joseph


