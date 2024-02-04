7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, February 4, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.