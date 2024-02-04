Featured Local Job: Welders Needed

Brookville Equipment Corporation is seeking experienced welders.

Brookville Equipment Corporation is looking for talented individuals, who can arc and mig weld steel and cut with torches.

They are currently hiring for both day and night shift

12% shift differential paid for working on night shift

Requirements:

Ability to Read Blueprints

High School Education

Technical Training in Welding and Fabrication Preferred

One Year of Welding Experience

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation.

For a full list of job openings and details please visit www.brookvillecorp.com/careers/.



Brookville Equipment Corporation is located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.