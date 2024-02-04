 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Welders Needed

Sunday, February 4, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Brookville Equipment Corporation is seeking experienced welders.

Brookville Equipment Corporation is looking for talented individuals, who can arc and mig weld steel and cut with torches.

They are currently hiring for both day and night shift

  • 12% shift differential paid for working on night shift

Requirements:

  • Ability to Read Blueprints
  • High School Education
  • Technical Training in Welding and Fabrication Preferred
  • One Year of Welding Experience

Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative, powered transportation solutions for mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation.

For a full list of job openings and details please visit www.brookvillecorp.com/careers/.

Brookville Equipment Corporation is located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.