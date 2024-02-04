Redbank Grad Madison Foringer Breaks Clarion’s Weight Throw Record at YSU Mid-Major Invitational

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. – Madison Foringer broke the program record in the Weight Throw, one of just several highlights on the first day of the YSU Mid-Major Invitational hosted by Youngstown State on Friday.

Foringer recorded her best throw of the day in her second attempt, unleashing a weight throw toss of 14.43m that blew away her previous season-best of 12.48m, as well as her previous PR of 13.46m set at the YSU Icebreaker during the 2022-23 season. That throw of the implement also surpassed the six-year-old program record of 14.38m set by Katie Brest in 2018. Foringer is a Redbank Valley graduate and native of New Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, multi athlete Leah Perry cracked the program’s all-time performance list in the Pentathlon with a PR score of 2985. The junior matched or out-performed her previous PRs in three of the five events that make up the Pentathlon, with the exceptions coming in the Shot Put and the 800m. She started her day with a 9.47 in the 60H, marking a tenth of a second improvement over her previous PR, and she followed by clearing the High Jump bar at 1.53m. Perry posted a mark of 8.39m in the Shot Put and hit a Long Jump mark of 5.07m before finishing the 800m in a time of 2:45.36.

With her score of 2985, Perry jumped Jennifer Klock’s score of 2878, set back in 2003.

On the track, Gabby Kutchma took 10th in the 5000m, finishing in a time of 18:56.88. That blew away her previous indoor PR in the event, a 19:30.57 set back in 2021. The Distance Medley Relay team of Paige Brewer, Ciara DiMauro, Nicole Carroll and Mackenzie Carver took fourth in the field with a time of 13:09.58, which would rank eighth in the PSAC based on times entering this weekend.

