

Rose Marie “Rosie” Clark, 86, of Clarion, passed away late Wednesday evening, January 31, 2024, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

She was born on June 1, 1937, at her home in Clarion; daughter of the late Clinton V. and Manila Mae McMillen Clark.

Rosie was a 1955 graduate of Clarion Area High School and attended Oil City Beautician School. She worked for the Clarion Borough as a tax collector for many years. Rosie also was a hostess at the Bucktail Restaurant in Marienville.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion where she was very active and volunteered at many events.

Rosie enjoyed her daily drives around town and loved visits from her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley McNamara, of DeLand, Florida, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her brothers, Vincent Clark, Joseph Clark, and Thomas Clark; her sisters, Maryann Speer, Jane Kinkead, Nancy Hess, Maureen “Peach” Clark; her infant twin sister, Anastasia Clark; and 2 nephews, David Speer and Tim McNamara.

Family and friends will be received from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding. Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rosie’s honor to Father Flanagan Boy’s Town, 234 Monsky Drive, Boys Town, NB 68010, or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or School, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

