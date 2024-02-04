 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Harold Aughton

Sunday, February 4, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

SS haroldHarold Aughton served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Harold Raymond Aughton

Born: February 8, 1937

Died: January 14, 2024

Hometown: Callensburg, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Harold served in the United States Army.

He also served the community through his memberships with the West Freedom United Methodist Church, Parker City-Allegheny Valley Lodge No. 521, Parker VFW Post 7073, and American Legion.

He was laid to rest in the Perryville Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American HQ logo 2023 (1)


 All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at https://allamericanhq.com/

 www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.