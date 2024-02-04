All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Harold Aughton
Harold Aughton served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Harold Raymond Aughton
Born: February 8, 1937
Died: January 14, 2024
Hometown: Callensburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Harold served in the United States Army.
He also served the community through his memberships with the West Freedom United Methodist Church, Parker City-Allegheny Valley Lodge No. 521, Parker VFW Post 7073, and American Legion.
He was laid to rest in the Perryville Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”
They can be found online at https://allamericanhq.com/
www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.