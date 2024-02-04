SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day at Wanango Country Club Serving Valentine’s Day Dinner February 14-16
Sunday, February 4, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Treat your loved one to dinner at Wanango Country Club for Valentine’s Day!
Wanango Country Club is open to the public and reservations are strongly recommended.
Call 814-676-8133, select option #2.
Valentine’s Day Dinner will be served on the following days:
Wednesday, February 14th
Thursday, February 15th
Friday, February 16th
Valentine’s Day Menu:
Entrees include salad, rolls, vegetable soup du jour, and a choice of mashed potato, baked potato, fried potato wedges, or wild rice.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.