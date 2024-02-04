State Police Seeking Information on Criminal Mischief Incident in Allegheny Township

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on a criminal mischief incident that occurred in Allegheny Township on February 2.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 2, in the 400 block of Dunham Road, in Allegheny Twp. Venango County.

Police say the vehicle involved is a newer gray or black Toyota Tundra pickup, with tinted windows and two decals in the back window.

The truck can be seen pulling into a driveway, then backing out of the driveway hitting a rock, moving it, and damaging yard ornaments and lights that were set up for display.

The vehicle then fled the scene heading towards Pleasantville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Frank Grzasko of PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

