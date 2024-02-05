Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mini Cooper
Meet Mini Cooper!
Mini Cooper is a senior male Cockapoo mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
He was surrendered to the rescue center due to his elderly owner being hospitalized and no longer able to care for him.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Mini Cooper is sweet, friendly, and affectionate.
He would be good in a home with children.
For more information on him, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
