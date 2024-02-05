Clarion County Jail Faces Personnel Shortage; Considers Mobile Medical Services

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Friday’s board of inspectors meeting, Clarion County Warden Darren Knox reviewed the staffing complement, personnel replacements, and Department of Correction (DOC) training and received approval to request a mobile medical x-ray machine for the Clarion County prison.

“Since the end of October, we’ve had three full-time officers, one full-time cook, and four part-time officers depart,” Knox said. “And, then we currently have one full-time staff under resignation, bringing the number to ten.”

Prison Board of Inspectors

“The jail proactively seeks replacements, and Clarion County HR quickly sends applications to our office. There have been ten resignations and seven hires since the end of October. The additions we’ve been able to make in that period are four full-time officers.”

One of Knox’s concerns is the amount of inexperience with that many new hires.

“As you’re bringing in new staff at that rate, the building has a higher degree of inexperience,” he explained.

Night shift staffing is a concern because union shop employees have to bid on the night shift, and sometimes, those positions go to the newer employees without seniority.

“We have two OICs on those shifts that have worked in that building for an extended time, which is very helpful,” Knox added.

Knox said ten officers need to attend The DOC Academy in Elizabethtown, and the four-week course costs the county $800.00 and includes food and lodging.

Knox reviewed other training facilities, but he stated the DOC is still the cheapest and at the same length.

“For this first year, we have so many people, and we must get through the DOC. I think sending them quickly for the cheapest amount makes total sense. We can get back to a good place where we only need to send one or two officers each year,” Knox said.

“I would like to visit some other sites at that time. And, the reason for that is county jails would do specific training based on what we deal with, not the DOC policy and procedures. It would be way closer to how we operate, which benefits our staff. You might be able to get them regionally where we wouldn’t have to lodge them.”

Mobile Medical Services for Jail

Warden Knox also discussed a mobile medical diagnosis plan that could reduce hospital visits for inmates that require two enforcement officers to accompany them during the transport.

“Instead of sending an inmate out for the service, you can bring the service into the jail, which would eliminate transporting the inmate requiring two officers,” Knox said. “It’s essentially an agreement listing the specific services they would cover and their costs.”

In January, four inmates were taken to local facilities for X-ray services and one for an ultrasound.

Knox recommended looking at PMX (Physician’s Mobile X-Ray, Inc.)

PMX was established in 1978 in New Castle, Pa. It is the oldest continuously operating mobile diagnostic company in Pennsylvania.

“Hypothetically, if someone has kidney stones, you will otherwise have to go and take them to the hospital to get an ultrasound or whatever,” Knox said. “They are eliminating that. They’ll let the doctor know and decide what we need to do from there.”

The jail’s medical staff would authorize and schedule any mobile medical service.

The board permitted Knox to explore a contract with PMX, which the jail board and county commissioners must approve.

Knox said PMX is staffed in the area and services other facilities. He noted that pending staffing, PMX could make emergency visits.

White Elected Board Chair

The Prison Board of Inspectors also reorganized on Friday and elected County Commissioner Braxton White as chairman, County Commissioner Wayne Brosius as vice chair, and County Treasurer Karyn Montana as secretary.

Brosius, who served several terms as chairman, welcomed anyone who would also like to serve as president.

The board went into an executive session and took no action.

