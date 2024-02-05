Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Minty Sugar Snap Peas

Fresh mint adds a lively touch to cooked sugar snap peas!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh sugar snap peas, trimmed

1/4 teaspoon sugar



2 to 3 tablespoons minced fresh mint2 tablespoons butter

Directions

1. Place 1 in. of water in a large skillet. Add peas and sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until peas are crisp-tender, 4-5 minutes; drain. Stir in mint and butter.

