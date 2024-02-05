DOUBLE GRAND: Clarion Devon Lauer, A-C Valley’s Jay Clover Each Reach 1,000 Career Points on Monday Night



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — In what has been a streak of players reaching milestones, two more joined the 1,000 career point club on Monday night.

(Pictured above, Clarion’s Devon Lauer)

A-C Valley senior forward Jay Clover surpassed 1,000 points in his career in a 79-75 non-league road loss to Cambridge Springs. Meanwhile, Clarion senior point guard Devon Lauer hit 1,000 on the nose in a 76-31 home win over Venango Catholic.

Lauer needed eight; he scored eight as Clarion coach Tom Lewis used “hockey lines” against the Vikings.

Lewis used a rotation of three five-man groups throughout the game. That allowed the Bobcats to put 14 players in the scoring column.

Dylan Smail led the way with 15. Trey Hooks added 13 and Parker Miller 10 for Clarion.

Lauer got his milestone basket late in the first half.

Clover scored 26 points to surpasses 1,000 in his career with the Falcons.

Last week, Karns City’s Taite Beighley, Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski and Elk County Catholic’s Syd Alexander each surpassed 1,000 points in their career.

Earlier this season, Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly, North Clarion’s Lily Homan, DuBois Central Catholic’s Kayley Risser, Otto-Eldred’s Landon Francis and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon also accomplished that feat.



(A-C Valley’s Jay Clover)

