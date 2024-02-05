 

Featured Local Job: Confidential Secretary at Keystone

Monday, February 5, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Keystone School District has an opening for a Full-Time Confidential Secretary to the Superintendent position.

The position is available beginning in May 2024.

This position is responsible for assisting and supporting the  Superintendent, Business Manager, and School Board with clerical and administrative duties. It is a 12-month Position with hours and wages to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Other benefits are consistent with the current support staff and teacher contracts.

Requirements include:

High School Diploma or its equivalent, two years of Secretarial experience (preferably public School experience), proven ability to efficiently and effectively manage an office, and the ability to communicate in a diplomatic, tactful, and confidential manner with all segments of the educational community and public.

Interested Candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Three (3) Letters of Reference, and current clearances to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232

Deadline to apply: Until the position is Filled.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
