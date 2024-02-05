Floyd N. Cotherman, 76, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Clarion Hospital.

Born March 31, 1947, in Richland Township, Floyd was the son of the late Charley and Sarah Cotherman.

Floyd graduated from AC Valley High School.

He served in the US Army during Vietnam, worked as a mechanic and owned and operated the Hobbiest Paradise on main street in Knox.

Floyd enjoyed model cars, hunting, car shows, flea markets and collecting everything.

Floyd is survived by his three sons; F. Nelson (Lisa) Cotherman of Knox, Steve (Michelle) Cotherman of Palmbay, FL, Jim (Darlene) Cotherman of Cranberry; his wife Jeannie Schwab and her children Brian (Cathy) Schwab and Jill Schwab; his grandchildren Megan Cotherman of Knox, Shawna (Mike) Schmidt of Emlenton, Andrew (Amanda) Ruth of Emlenton, Boe Cotherman of Cranberry, Andrew Schwab, Breana Schwab, Michael Bump; his great grandchildren Quinn, Korbin, Hayden, Bentley and Chevelle.

Also surviving are Floyd’s siblings Dan (Sandy) Cotherman of Guys Mills, Jean (Ken) Myers of St. Petersburg, Bill Cotherman of Emlenton, Lawrence (Devra) Cotherman of Maryland, Tom (Charlene) Cotherman of Shippenville, Walt (Carla) Cotherman of Rimersburg, Linda (Loni) Hepler of Knox, Jeff (Debbie) Cotherman of Kennerdell, Ron Cotherman of St. Petersburg and several nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Charley and Sarah Cotherman, a brother Charles Cotherman Jr., a grandson Cody “Cupcake” Cotherman and a sister in law Sara Cotherman.

The family will received friends from 5 to 8 PM on Wednesday, and 10 to 11 AM on Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Travis Earp officiating.

Interment will be held at the Knox Union Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.