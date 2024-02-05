Golden Eagles Swimming & Diving Wrap Up Dual Season with Duquesne, St. Bonaventure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Golden Eagle swimming & diving teams finished off their final dual meet competitions before the conference championships on Saturday, competing against a pair of Division I programs in Duquesne and St. Bonaventure at the Dukes’ Towers Pool.

The women’s team fell to the Dukes by a score of 221-40, and to the Bonnies by a score of 209-52.

The meet started with the 400 Medley Relay, where the foursome of Zoey Beck, Hailey Fry, Hannah Greenway and Haley Miller finished fourth with a time of 4:09.43. Miller went on to a strong result in the 100 IM, placing sixth with a time of 1:04.97 that edged out Duquesne’s Madeline Marks.

Clarion found some success in the 200 Free, with Michaela Hinkson leading a trio of Golden Eagles to come out ahead of the Dukes’ Claudia Rzeznik. She touched the wall in 2:04.00, followed by Sarah Grimenstein and Allison McMurray. Similarly, Maria Wold (2:11.90), Joslyn Jurski (2:13.76) and Sydney Updegrave (2:19.86) all finished ahead of Regan Holstein in the 200 back.

Jordan Kutchak opened the individual events with a sixth-place finish in the 500 Free, finishing in a time of 5:44.34, and she later went on to a ninth-place finish in the 50 Free with a 25.64. Emma Dorsey took ninth in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:01.80 and later placed ninth in the 200 Breast, while Updegrave placed sixth in the 100 Breast with a mark of 1:16.14.

The men’s team—competing in an unscored match against St. Bonaventure—was able to keep things competitive, winning a number of events in what will be their final tune-up before the conference championships later this month.

The first such instance came in the 200 IM, where David Bocci paced the field with a time of 1:54.44. That was nearly two full seconds faster than St. Bonaventure’s Nick Nakaya, with Bocci’s last split a second ahead of Nakaya’s pace.

Connor Cary was the next to win an event, leading the way in the 50 Fly. Cary just barely edged out Sam Matthews, touching the wall .02 seconds ahead of his opposition to clinch the win. He was also part of the 200 Free Relay team that included Gavin Guckavan, Mason Peck and Austin Prokopec that closed the meet with a win, touching the wall in 1:25.12. That was nearly a half-second faster than the Bonnies’ leading unit.

In other individual events, Guckavan took second in the 50 Free, touching the wall in a time of 21.70. Dominic Cortopassi was the top finisher in the 100 IM, finishing in a time of 53.10, while Mason Peck won the 50 Back with a time of 24.30. Cortopassi went on to a second-place finish in the 100 Free with a 47.82, followed by Nolan Songer’s third-place time of 50.57. Henry Miller wrapped the individual events for Clarion with a time of 51.60 in the 100 Back.

