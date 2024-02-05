Grace E. Carson, 95, of Kennerdell, died peacefully, February 2, 2024 at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City.

Born April 17, 1928 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late George and Hannah Clark Wise.

On March 23, 1948, she was married to the late Ronald D. Carson who preceded her in death on July 16, 2005.

They had been married for 57 years.

She was a housewife for many years who will be remembered well as being a good neighbor and a babysitter for a lot of nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

Grace enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing.

Mrs. Carson was a long-time member of the Oil City Nazarene Church.

Surviving are five children, Bonnie Tighe of Homer City, Carol Luton and her husband Curt of Oil City, David Carson and his wife Kim of Newport News, VA, Kenneth Carson and his wife Julie of Cranberry, and Terry Carson and his wife Kris of Oil City; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Brumbaugh of Seneca, and Alice Knight of Salem, OH.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Ronald Tarr; an infant granddaughter, Jennifer Luton; three brothers, Albert, George, and Richard Wise; and a sister, Joan Dickey.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

