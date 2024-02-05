 

Local Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 68

Monday, February 5, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Ambulance aa (1)REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion say a local woman was transported to Clarion Hospital following a rollover crash on Route 68 last Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 6:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 58-year-old Laura J. Silvis, of Clarion, was traveling south of Route 68 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, and lost control of her 2012 Nissan Frontier.

Police say the vehicle overturned and sustained disabling damage.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Silvis to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, February 4, 2024.


