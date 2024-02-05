PURPLE PARADE: North Clarion Scores 20 in Fourth Quarter in Comeback Win Over Karns City

KARNS CITY Pa. (EYT)- The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball playoffs are still a little more than a week away, but Monday night offered perhaps a sneak peek.

In what was a playoff-like game, the North Clarion Wolves, who trailed most of the game, came back and defeated the Karns City Gremlins, 41-34, with a 20-point fourth quarter.

The win solidifies North Clarion’s position in KSAC playoffs. The Wolves’ most likely opponent? Karns City.

“That was a big game for us,” said North Clarion coach Skip Homan. “That gets us into the KSAC playoffs. Right now, we’ll probably be playing them again. Hopefully, it’ll be another game like this.”

Monday’s purple matchup was a low-scoring slugfest in which turnovers made an enormous difference. The game remained competitive for the entire first half. Karns City led 20-19 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Karns City (13-6, 6-2) limited the Wolves (16-4, 7-1) to just two points as the Gremlins took their largest lead of the game at 26-19. But seven turnovers in the fourth quarter played a huge part in their downfall.

“We self-imploded and played our worst quarter of the entire season in the fourth on both ends of the court,” said Karns City coach Steve Andreassi. “I know we held them to 21 points through three quarters. But we pride ourselves on defense and in the fourth quarter we played very little.”

The Wolves’ late-game push was led by senior Lily Homan, who ended the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

“Coming back, we worked as a team and we were able to take the win,” said Homan. “I think in the third quarter we were all tired and then we all decided in the fourth quarter to play our hearts out.”

Lily’s father and coach of the team, Skip, also said that a big part of North Clarion’s comeback had to do with the team settling the ball down in the offensive zone.

“I think that part of the issue was that when we work the ball around, sometimes we come down and shoot a three after one pass,” said coach Homan. “I think we moved the ball around to get better shots in the fourth quarter and I think we were able to attack them a little bit more then.”

Naomi Venesky led Karns City with 16 points. She and the rest of the Gremlins will have the opportunity for revenge against North Clarion when they likely meet in the KSAC playoffs.

“You can’t play on your own and have to play as a team,” added Andreassi. “We had so many unforced errors tonight. You miss out on a whole lot of shot opportunities when you’re handing the ball to the other team. The mental aspect of the game was not there in the fourth quarter.”

