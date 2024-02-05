Robert B. Seth, 87, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, February 2, 2024, at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City.

Born August 28, 1936, in Oil City, he was a son of the late Perry and Ruth Ament Seth.

After graduating from Cranberry High School, Bob served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Hawaii for four years between the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

When he returned home, he began a 42-year career in the auto parts business, working for Pennsy Auto, King of Parts, and Baker’s Auto.

Mr. Seth was a long-time member of the First Church of God in Oil City.

Bob loved his church, music, and reading the Bible.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles, poetry, and yard work, and especially his loyal dog, Elfie.

On June 26, 1981, he was married in the First Church of God in Oil City to the former Nanci V. Morrison, and she survives.

They had been married for 42 years.

Surviving are his wife Nanci of Oil City; three children, Ted Seth of Florida, Rob Seth and his wife Jayne of North Carolina; and Sean Madden of California; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Seth; a brother, William Seth; and two sisters, Mary Catherine Smith and Isabel Cornmesser.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 am on Monday, February 12th at the First Church of God in Oil City where a memorial service will follow at 11 am with the Rev. Brenda Snedden officiating.

Private interment will be in Zion Union Cemetery in Emlenton.

The family suggests memorials be made to the First Church of God in Oil City at 11 E. 8th Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

