AICDAC: What Is Substance Use Disorder and How to Receive Help
Untreated drug and alcohol use contributes to tens of thousands of deaths every year and impacts the lives of many more.
Substance use disorder is a disease that occurs when an individual needs alcohol or another substance to feel and function normally. It is a complex condition in which there is uncontrolled use of a substance despite the harmful consequences it is causing in an individual’s life. This can progress to a point where a person’s ability to function in day-to-day life becomes impaired. Individuals with substance use disorder will continue to use even when they know it is causing problems because they are unable to feel and function normally without their substance of choice.
Substance use may cause distorted thinking and behaviors because it can cause changes in the brain’s structure and function. This causes intense cravings, changes in personality, abnormal movements, and other manners. Repeated substance use can negatively affect the areas in the brain related to judgment, decision-making, learning, memory, and behavioral control. When an individual is repeatedly using a substance, it causes cravings for larger and larger amounts to feel the same effects. This is because the body builds up resistance to the substance and tolerance levels change.
There are many different factors that affect an individual’s likelihood of developing a substance use disorder. These factors include the environment they are in, genetics, family history of addiction, having a mental illness, lack of family involvement, peer pressure, and using a highly addictive drug. Risk factors such as these increase an individual’s susceptibility to substance use. Factors that may decrease a person’s likelihood to develop a substance use disorder, or protective factors, include connectedness to family and community, supportive friends, having goals, and social-emotional competence.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, help is available, and recovery is possible by calling Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350 or by visiting www.aicdac.org.
Services are free and confidential.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.