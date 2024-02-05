Diane Best Celebrates 35 Years with Clarion Psychiatric Center
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Psychiatric Center celebrates Diane Best, RN, Nursing Supervisor on her 35th anniversary.
(Pictured from left: Tim, Director of Nursing; Diane Best, Nursing Supervisor; Jessica, Chief Executive Officer; and Emilee, Human Resources Department.)
Diane was one of the first nurses hired and has been an integral member of the nursing team and staff of over 200 employees.
Diane comments, “I truly enjoy psychiatric nursing and have wanted to help people from a very young age. I enjoy educating both staff and patients and feel like the staff here are like family-helping and supporting one another.
“I also enjoy seeing the patients get better and knowing I helped make a difference in their recovery.”
Diane started as a staff nurse, then was promoted to day nursing supervisor, nurse manager, and her current position of nursing supervisor.
