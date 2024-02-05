Stanley R. Yurczak, 83, of Tidioute, passed away on February 2, 2024 after a period of declining health.

Born on October 24, 1940 in Sheffield, PA, he was the son of Stanley Jr and Grace Konieg Yurczak.

On June 21, 1999 he was married to Andrea James Yurczak who survives.

Stanley was a retired Staff Sergeant 82nd Airborne Engineer and he received the purple heart during the Vietnam War.

He retired to his haven in Whig Hill where he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping.

Stanley was of the Catholic Faith and served as an usher at St. Antony’s Church in Tionesta for many years.

He is survived by his wife Andrea, and two step-daughters Alison (Jacob) McGhee of Panama Beach FL and Katie Ann (Fr. Joseph) Matlak of Charlotte NC.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law Delores James of Tionesta, brother-in-law Robert (Marcia) James of Indianapolis IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Barbara Catalano, Helen Lach and Thomas Yurczak.

All services will be held privately and interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Tidioute Ambulance Service , PO Box 122, Tidioute, PA 16351.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

