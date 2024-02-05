State Police Calls: Death Investigation in Shippenville; Crash in Beaver Twp.; Harassment in Forest County

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

State Police Conclude Death Investigation in Shippenville Borough

Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion have concluded an investigation into a death in Shippenville Borough, according to a public information release report.

The investigation, which took place between the hours of midnight and 1:00 a.m. on January 13, 2024, was led by Trooper K. Berggren. The nature of the incident was classified as a suicide.

The identity of the victim, a resident of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, has not been released to the public out of respect for the family and to ensure their privacy during this difficult time.

The trooper’s report notes that the investigation is now complete. No suspicious circumstances were found during the course of the inquiry.

Crash in Beaver Township

A driver from Independence, Ohio, has been charged with a traffic violation following an accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred on January 29, 2024 at approximately 5:53 a.m. on the eastbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 56.6. The driver, identified as Michael Colantuono, 48, was not injured in the crash and was not transported to a medical facility.

Trooper John Dubovi, who investigated the crash, reported that Colantuono was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla at the time of the incident. The report also noted that Colantuono was using a lap and shoulder safety belt when the crash occurred.

Colantuono was charged with a lane violation.

Harassment Case in Forest County

A harassment case in Forest County is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a recent public information release report.

The incident was reported on the morning of February 2, 2024, at a residence along Hemlock Street in Jenks Township. The case was brought to the attention of the authorities by a known female who visited the Marienville Patrol Unit on February 3, 2024.

The nature of the incident has been classified as “simple/harassment between entities.” The specifics of the harassment have not been disclosed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Trooper W. Gerg, who is assigned to the case, is currently leading the investigation. Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.