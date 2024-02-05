Thomas D. Lawrence, a resident of Hannaville; and longtime successful regional area businessman and pioneer in urban economic development including our own region’s economic development, died peacefully at 6:24 PM Thursday, February 1, 2024 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a brief bout with pneumonia.

He was 73.

Tom was born December 6, 1950 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Julius D. and Adeline A. Henderson Lawrence.

He was a 1968 graduate of Franklin High School.

Following high school, Tom attended Penn State University, and graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Slippery Rock University in August of 1992, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

From there, he went on to earn his Master’s degree in Business Administration at Clarion University in May of 1994.

Tom began his working career, which would go on to span more than three decades, at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin in 1968.

He was proud of the fact that he was the first black person hired by the company in a management position.

As Operations Analyst, he reported directly to the Plant Manager.

While in that position, Tom was instrumental in the development of a computerized system of attendance control and overtime equalization that is still in use.

He was responsible for more than 1,000 employees and sixteen departments.

He also had served as liaison for Manufacturing, Human Resources, and Accounting.

His career at Joy continued until 1982.

He left Joy to pursue a career as Chief Fiscal Officer with the Tallatoona Economic Authority in Cartersville, GA.

While there, Tom was responsible for all of the non-profit’s financial transactions, which included an annual budget of more than 2.5 million dollars.

He continued his personal career growth, beginning in 1988, with Integra Financial Corporation in Oil City, where he held the title of Trust Clerk II.

In 1995, Tom became the Enterprise Zone Coordinator for the City of Franklin.

He continued in that position until 2000, when he left to begin his own economic/business consulting firm, Business Etc., in Hermitage.

Tom had worked with the seven Local Development districts throughout Pennsylvania to help create and implement the state’s present 53 county Community Development Financial Institute (CDFI).

Tom was invited to sit on the Executive Board of Directors of The Pennsylvania Appalachian Capital Alliance (PAACA) located near Harrisburg which serves to assist small start-up businesses.

He was also selected by his peers on that Board to be its Loan Chairman.

Always having a keen sense of business, strong community involvement, respect amongst his peers in the business communities, and unmatched leadership skills,

Tom was invited to serve on numerous area Boards of Directors which included: the United Way of Venango County; Big Brothers & Big Sisters, where he also had served as its president for five terms; the Venango County Board of Elections; the American Red Cross; the Venango County Literacy Council; and Penn State Extension, among many others.

For many years, Tom was actively involved in Big Brothers & Big Sisters.

He was a longtime Big Brother to Charlie M.

Retiring in 2011, Tom and his wife, Kathleen, returned to the Franklin area, following Tom’s stroke.

Although his body was limited, he still enjoyed very much his life and those who were close to him.

He was an avid music lover, trivia master, and a great lover of the cinema.

For a number of years, Tom was a published author for Venango Newspaper’s: The Derrick and News Herald, of “Tom’s Movie Review” which was very well received.

He enjoyed golfing in his earlier, healthier years, playing around the countryside with a group of friends known as “The Black Attack”.

In 1970, Tom met his future best friend, confidante, and the woman who would go on to become his wife, the former Kathleen A. Boughner.

The couple married on December 28, 1991.

In addition to his much-loved wife of 33 years, Tom is further survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Tom and Vicky Boughner of Meadville; a sister-in-law, Sandra M. Lawrence of Youngstown, OH; his nephews: Byard Arkward, III; Jerome Arkward and Michael Arkward; great nieces and great nephews: Shaun Davis; Sue King; Jean Day and Jim Day; and great-greats: Cheyenne, Rachel, Tony, Daryan, Shaun, II; and neighbor, Michelle; many of whom made their home at times with Tom and Kathleen.

Also surviving is Tom’s cousin, Rolland “Bay” Lawrence and his wife, Sandy; and Tom’s childhood and faithful friend, James Johnson all of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Ellen and her husband, Byard Arkward, Jr.; a brother, William Lawrence; a niece, Mary Arkward;

a sister-in-law, Sandy Boughner; and by many close dear friends.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his remarkable life is being planned by his family and will be announced at a later time, when his wife, Kathleen, fully recuperates from open

heart surgery performed only a few short weeks ago.

The family wishes to thank the 3 West staff and Dr. Erin Fink at UPMC-Northwest, for their compassion and care.

Kathleen wishes to express her love and heartfelt gratitude to Tom’s caregiver friends: Jodi Lindsey; Laura Gregory; Stephanie Rangel; Heidi Sayers; Wanda Amsler; Kim Proper, in addition to many more throughout the last few years.

They each filled our lives with love, laughter, and tremendous personal care.

Tom’s laughter and smile will be missed.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Tom’s name to either: The American Stroke Association, by visiting www.stroke.org and clicking on “Donate Now”; or to Big Brothers & Big Sisters, by visiting www.bebignow.org and clicking on “Donate Today”.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

