 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Valerie A. Edmonds

Monday, February 5, 2024 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1RIsRVOwaA3a (1)Valerie A. Edmonds, 47, of Summerville, died Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born in Brookville on June 5, 1976, she was the daughter of Charles and Ethel Hartstein Clinger.

She attended Clarion- Limestone High School and was of the Christian faith.

On October 4, 2005 in Strattanville she married John R. Edmonds. He survives.

Prior to becoming a stay at home mom to her son she worked several years at Jefferson Manor and at Goodwill Industries.

She enjoyed doing crafts and shopping at thrift stores. But she loved being a MOM.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son, Landon G. Edmonds; her brother, Charles (Holly) Clinger, III; her sister, Lisa (Richard) Ortz; as well as her nephews, Austin Clinger and Taylor Ortz; and her niece, Courtney Ortz to whom she was very close to.

Her family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7PM with Pastor Cathy Simpson, officiating.

Interment will be on Monday, February 5, 2024 at the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.