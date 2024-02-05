Valerie A. Edmonds, 47, of Summerville, died Thursday, February 1, 2024 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born in Brookville on June 5, 1976, she was the daughter of Charles and Ethel Hartstein Clinger.

She attended Clarion- Limestone High School and was of the Christian faith.

On October 4, 2005 in Strattanville she married John R. Edmonds. He survives.

Prior to becoming a stay at home mom to her son she worked several years at Jefferson Manor and at Goodwill Industries.

She enjoyed doing crafts and shopping at thrift stores. But she loved being a MOM.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son, Landon G. Edmonds; her brother, Charles (Holly) Clinger, III; her sister, Lisa (Richard) Ortz; as well as her nephews, Austin Clinger and Taylor Ortz; and her niece, Courtney Ortz to whom she was very close to.

Her family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7PM with Pastor Cathy Simpson, officiating.

Interment will be on Monday, February 5, 2024 at the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

