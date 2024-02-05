 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Venango County Man Killed in Crash

Monday, February 5, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

coronerFRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has released information regarding a fatal crash that took place in Frenchcreek Township Saturday evening.

Coroner Christina Rugh told exploreVenango.com that the victim was identified as 37-year-old Todd A. Nichols Jr., of Franklin.

He was pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m., on Saturday, February 3, at the scene of the crash along Valley Road, in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County.

According to Rugh, the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Further specifics of the crash are expected to be released by Franklin-based State Police shortly, a PSP representative confirmed to exploreVenango.com on Monday.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.