Venango County Man Killed in Crash

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has released information regarding a fatal crash that took place in Frenchcreek Township Saturday evening.

Coroner Christina Rugh told exploreVenango.com that the victim was identified as 37-year-old Todd A. Nichols Jr., of Franklin.

He was pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m., on Saturday, February 3, at the scene of the crash along Valley Road, in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County.

According to Rugh, the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

Further specifics of the crash are expected to be released by Franklin-based State Police shortly, a PSP representative confirmed to exploreVenango.com on Monday.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.