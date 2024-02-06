AAA: Gas Prices Climb in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are five cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.444 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.444

Average price during the week of January 29, 2024 $3.393

Average price during the week of February 6, 2023 $3.851

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.384 Altoona

$3.460 Beaver

$3.594 Bradford

$3.364 Brookville

$3.489 Butler

$3.335 Clarion

$3.388 DuBois

$3.380 Erie

$3.485 Greensburg

$3.488 Indiana

$3.481 Jeannette

$3.559 Kittanning

$3.482 Latrobe

$3.387 Meadville

$3.419 Mercer

$3.300 New Castle

$3.470 New Kensington

$3.374 Oil City

$3.436 Pittsburgh

$3.426 Sharon

$3.473 Uniontown

$3.599 Warren

$3.437 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas rose four cents over the past week to $3.14. The upward trend is a combination of oil costs edging into the upper $70s per barrel and normal seasonal increases as winter eases and demand for gas creeps higher. Today’s national average is six cents more than a month ago but 33 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 7.89 to 8.14 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 254.1 million barrels. Higher gas demand and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to increasing pump prices.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.97 to settle at $75.85. Oil prices declined amid a strengthening dollar and no indications of new attacks in the Red Sea. Earlier in the week, attacks against shippers raised prices as commercial ships transiting the Red Sea sought longer, more expensive routes to avoid violence. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic retail crude stocks increased by 1.2 million barrels to 421.9 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members.

