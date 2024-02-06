Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mini Mac & Cheese Bites

Guests of all ages will devour these bites!

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs, divided



2 tablespoons butter2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt1-3/4 cups 2% milk2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided1 cup shredded Swiss cheese3/4 cup biscuit/baking mix2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain.

2. Meanwhile, sprinkle 1/4 cup bread crumbs into 36 greased mini-muffin cups. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and seasonings until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese until melted.

3. Remove from heat; stir in biscuit mix, eggs and 1/2 cup bread crumbs. Add macaroni; toss to coat. Spoon about 2 tablespoons macaroni mixture into each prepared mini-muffin cups; sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese and seasoned bread crumbs.

4. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Cool in pans 5 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.