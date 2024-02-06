Clarion Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles Honored by CSCAA for Academics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced their Fall Scholar All-America teams on Monday, with both the Golden Eagle men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams earning spots on the prestigious academic lists.

In order to qualify for this recognition, teams had to exhibit exceptional grade point averages during the Fall 2023 semester. Samantha Barany, Executive Director of the CSCAA, commented on the impressive accomplishments, saying, “The dedication to academic excellence displayed by these teams is truly commendable. It is heartening to witness student-athletes thriving both in the pool and in their academic pursuits. The CSCAA is proud to recognize and celebrate the hard work and commitment of these teams.”

The Clarion women posted a cumulative GPA of 3.48 during the fall semester. That included two athletes with perfect 4.0 GPAs – Joslyn Jurski and Madelynn McTeer – as well as 17 total student-athletes posting a GPA of 3.50 or better. The men’s team recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.06 in the fall, with eight student-athletes posting a GPA above 3.50.

