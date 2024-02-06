 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles Honored by CSCAA for Academics

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CUP SwLEWISBURG, Pa. – The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced their Fall Scholar All-America teams on Monday, with both the Golden Eagle men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams earning spots on the prestigious academic lists.

In order to qualify for this recognition, teams had to exhibit exceptional grade point averages during the Fall 2023 semester. Samantha Barany, Executive Director of the CSCAA, commented on the impressive accomplishments, saying, “The dedication to academic excellence displayed by these teams is truly commendable. It is heartening to witness student-athletes thriving both in the pool and in their academic pursuits. The CSCAA is proud to recognize and celebrate the hard work and commitment of these teams.”

The Clarion women posted a cumulative GPA of 3.48 during the fall semester. That included two athletes with perfect 4.0 GPAs – Joslyn Jurski and Madelynn McTeer – as well as 17 total student-athletes posting a GPA of 3.50 or better. The men’s team recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.06 in the fall, with eight student-athletes posting a GPA above 3.50.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.