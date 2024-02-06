Convicted Sex Offender With Local Connections Faces Charges for Megan’s Law Violations

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A man with Clarion County ties is facing charges for violating Megan’s Law requirements.

Court documents indicate Manor Township Police filed the following criminal charge against 33-year-old Matthew David Maxwell, of Ford City, in Magisterial District Judge James Andring’s office:

Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements, Felony 3

His case was transferred to the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas, with a formal arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, at 8:30 a.m. in front of Senior Judge Kenneth G J Valasek.

Details of case:

According to a recently released criminal complaint, Manor Township Police received an investigation request from the State Police Megan’s Law Section regarding Matthew David Maxwell, who resides in Bethel Township, Armstrong County.

According to Megan’s Law, Maxwell is known to frequent the Clarion County area and is known to operate vehicles that parked along South Street in Clarion Borough, and Marble Road in Marble, Washington Township.

The complaint states Officer Ashley Rensel conducted an investigation which determined that Maxwell was in violation of the registration requirements that include periodic in-person requirement to update information.

Maxwell was further required to appear in person at an approved registration site within three days to provide current information for all vehicles owned or operated, the complaint indicates.

On August 18, 2023, Maxwell was stopped and cited by members of the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department for a traffic violation while operating a gray 2016 Toyota RAV4, which is not listed on his Megan’s Law Information Report, the complaint notes.

On September 11, 2023, Officer Rensel made contact with the registered owner of the vehicle, who related that Maxwell is listed on her car insurance policy and had operated her 2016 Toyota RAV4 for more than one time between the spring and August 18, 2023, according to the complaint.

Officer Rensel then contacted Maxwell later on September 11, 2023, and he admitted to driving the vehicle at least one time because his primary vehicle was undergoing repairs, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Maxwell failed to update information pertaining to one or more vehicles that he owns or operates with Pennsylvania State Police within three days based on physical evidence, witness statements, and admission statements made by the accused.

Child Pornography Case Against Maxwell

Court documents indicate that Maxwell is also facing the following child pornography charges stemming from an May 10, 2023 offense:

– Child Pornography, Felony 2 (20 counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

The above charges were filed against Maxwell on January 25, 2024, and he was lodged in the Armstrong County Prison following an arraignment in front of Magisterial District Judge James Andring.

His $100,000.00 monetary bail was posted by a professional bondsman on February 2, 2024.

A preliminary hearing for this case is scheduled for April 4 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Andring presiding.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.