Early Morning House Fire Causes $250,000 Damage in Tionesta, Investigation Ongoing

TIONESTA, Pa. — A fire has resulted in significant damage to a two-story single-family dwelling in Tionesta Boro, Forest County.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of February 4, 2024, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.

Trooper Krug responded to the incident on May Street at approximately 05:44 AM. The victims, a 65-year-old male and a 63-year-old female, both from Tionesta, were not injured.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called upon to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. While the investigation is still ongoing, initial reports suggest no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The fire has caused significant damage, with an estimated financial loss of approximately $250,000.

Further information will be shared as the investigation progresses.

