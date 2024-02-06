 

Featured Local Job: Production Associates in Knox

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, a modular manufacturer in Knox, Pennsylvania, is hiring multiple Production Associates.

Prior experience is preferred, but not required.

Minimum starting wage rate: $18.00 per hour.

Comprehensive benefits, including:

  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Life insurance
  • 401k matching – and many more options!

State-of-the-art working environment and break area.

Daylight shift and second shift available.

Apply online at Careers (myworkdayjobs.com) OR scan the QR Code to view all open positions.

image002(5)


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
