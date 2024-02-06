Holiday Financial Services to Close Clarion Mall Location

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Holiday Financial Services will cease operations at its Clarion Mall branch next month.

The location, near the mall’s main entrance, will shut down following the close of business on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The announcement has been communicated via flyers at the mall entrances and direct notices to customers. However, management has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind this decision.

Kim Dolmovich, the branch manager, confirmed the closure to exploreClarion.com but refrained from providing further details. Dolmovich indicated that she was not in a position to comment on the situation, pointing to a sign on the branch’s door and letters dispatched to customers as the primary source of information.

“I wouldn’t be able to comment on it, but there is a sign on our door, and our customers received letters,” said Dolmovich.

In response to a question about employee numbers at the loan office, Dolmovich declined to disclose any details, stating, “I’m not even going to get into any of that. It’s not my position to give that information out.”

Dolmovich stressed that as an affiliate of CNB Bank, releasing any information was not within their purview.

She suggested that the operations department of the bank may shed more light on this if they deem it appropriate.

Existing customers will continue to receive services through other available locations in Clearfield and Erie.

Holiday Financial Services, a fully owned subsidiary of CNB Financial Corporation, offers personalized financial services including loans for auto purchases, bill consolidation, and home improvements. The company, which started its operations in Sidman, PA, in November 2005, now operates in ten markets including Bradford, Clarion, Clearfield, Ebensburg, Erie, Hollidaysburg, Indiana, Johnstown, and Ridgway.

The news follows the abrupt closure of the AMC Theaters at the Clarion Mall on Sunday, January 28.

