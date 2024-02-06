Jane S. Hayes, 74, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center after an extended illness.

Jane was born on March 14, 1949, in Titusville, to the late James P. and Virginia L. Rhodaberger Spence.

She married James C. Hayes on October 27, 1977, at Titusville First United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on February 13, 1991.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1967 and attended Brevard College in Brevard North Carolina.

Jane worked at the Titusville Herald and later owned and operated Drake Printing in Titusville over 35 years.

She enjoyed feeding and watching birds and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her sister Barbara Ives of Titusville; two nephews, Eric Ives and wife Jill of Pittsburgh and Brian Ives and fiancé Melinda of Titusville; three great nephews, James Ives of Titusville and Justin and Tyler Ives of Pittsburgh; two great nieces, Virginia and Briana Ives of Titusville; and her close friend Karol Hartley of Titusville.

Jane was preceded in death by a stepson Sean Hayes; her companion Raymond C. “Ray” Szalewicz; and a brother-in-law Edgar Ives.

Visitation will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Tuesday February 6th from 4 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church with Fr. Mark Elliston, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Titusville High School Alumni Association 302 E. Walnut St. Titusville, St. James Memorial Episcopal Church 112 E. Main St. Titusville or the Titusville Shade Tree Commission c/o Barbara Ives 118 Union St. Titusville, PA 16354.

