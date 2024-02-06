Play Therapy Revolution: Clarion County Leads the Way in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — The Clarion County Mental Health Department has recently completed a comprehensive training program, funded through a grant from the System of Care, designed to enhance the mental health treatment for children in the area.

(Pictured above: Back Row left to right, Kara Raybuck, Hannah Buckley, Emily Hulse, Malinda Beck, AnnJane Ross, and Nate Bowser. Front Row left to right, Jessica Cosby, Amanda Gregory, Jennifer Collins, Alicia Becker (Not pictured from cohort: Katie Morrison)

The initiative will result in the county having the highest number of Registered Play Therapists (RPT) per county in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The training, which started on August 14, 2021, and concluded on January 27, 2024, required the participants to complete 150 educational content hours, 350 direct hours of experience using play therapy, and 35 hours of supervision with video observation.

Play therapy is an evidence-based treatment that uses the therapeutic power of play to help children prevent or resolve psychosocial difficulties and achieve optimal growth and development. The approach allows therapists to meet children at their level of communication, rather than expecting them to communicate verbally as adults do.

“Toys function as words for children, and play is their language,” said Amanda Gregory, of Clarion County Children & Youth Services.

“Through play, children can express their experiences, feelings, wishes, and self-perceptions. It’s a tool that transcends gender, ethnicity, and physical abilities, and is suitable for children as young as three years old.”

Play therapy can be beneficial for a wide range of issues, including parent separation, inattention, anxiety, emotional regulation, self-esteem, peer relationships, aggression, self-awareness, trauma, mental health disorders, and more. However, a child doesn’t need to have “something wrong” to benefit from play therapy.

As part of the grant, each therapist received a play therapy kit in 2021, containing items such as play food, play cell phones, a play medical kit, kinetic sand, miniature animals, a baby doll, a police badge and robber mask, fake money, a small dart gun, art/craft supplies, animal puppets, small play cars, army men, and play instruments.

The announcement comes timely, as the International Play Therapy week is celebrated from Sunday, February 4, to Saturday, February 10, 2024.

