Man Rushed to the Hospital Following Route 66 Rollover

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — One person was transported to the hospital with possible injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County, according to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville.

The crash occurred at approximately 05:20 AM on January 31, 2024. Jonathan Evans, 33, of Mount Jewett, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500, was traveling southbound on Route 66 when his vehicle encountered a patch of ice. The vehicle began to fishtail, and Evans lost control, causing the Dodge to strike an embankment off the western side of the road. The vehicle subsequently overturned onto its roof.

Evans was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy. Trooper Ian Ostrowski, who investigated the crash, reported that Evans was transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to Kane Hospital for suspected injuries.

Evans was charged with a seatbelt violation.

