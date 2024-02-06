Redbank Valley Grad Madison Foringer Has Made Rapid Rise in Weight Throw at Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Madison Foringer spun in the circle like a top, building momentum, the weight whirling around with her.

As soon as she released it on her second attempt at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational on Friday, the sophomore on the Clarion University women’s track and field team knew it was going to be something special.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that felt really good,’” said Foringer, a Redbank Valley graduate.

How good?

(Pictured above, Madison Foringer)

Foringer broke the program indoor record with a throw of 14.43 meters. The previous record was 14.38 meters, set by Katie Brest in 2018.

Foringer also shattered her personal record, which was 13.46m. She established that PR at Youngstown State University last year.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“It definitely felt great because in practice, I knew I could do it,” Foringer said. “But whenever it came to a meet, I would always get nervous and anxious and I wouldn’t throw like I was capable of. The coaches have really helped me calm down.”

Of course, success will do that, too, and Foringer has already enjoyed some at the collegiate level after a solid high school career in the throws at Redbank.

When she reached Clarion, she was introduced to the weight and hammer throws. Those events are not offered in high school.

She quickly took a liking to them.

“I gave it a try, just to see how it goes,” Foringer said. “I started practicing it and I actually enjoyed it a lot. It was obviously really difficult to learn because we didn’t have that in high school. I had to learn a completely different way to throw, which took some time. Now it’s working out.”

Foringer will throw the hammer during outdoor season, along with the discus — a more traditional event.

Foringer treated her freshman season as a learning one. After all, she was starting from scratch in two events she had never competed in before.

Her rapid improvement even surprised her.

This year, her goals changed from simply learning to excelling.

Foringer is off to a promising start already this year.

“Last year it was just seeing how far I could throw and work to get better,” she said. “That was my goal, just to improve. It’s still my goal, but I feel like I can go farther.

“I was really excited for this year because I worked so hard last year figuring out how to do these new throws.”

Part of the development is physical — learning the technique and mechanics that go into those two new throws.

Also, Foringer has tackled the mental aspect of the sport.

It’s been a big focus of hers, to get into the right mindset for meets so she can reach her full potential.

“It’s all about your mentality,” Foringer said. “I would always put myself down and not believe in myself. Now I feel like I should always be like, ‘OK. I can do this. I know I can. Just give it your all.’”

Foringer said she also wants to break the hammer record this spring.

She said she’d also like to keep extending her own mark in the weight.

“I’m just going step by step,” Foringer said. “Just meet by meet. If I can just do a little better each time, everything will take care of itself.”

Foringer is already looking forward to getting outside to fling the hammer.

Last year, Foringer topped out in the hammer at 38.43m. That was the fifth-best throw in school history. The record is 43.13m, which was set by Carol Cress in 2012.

“When it starts getting nicer outside, I’ll get out and begin practicing (the hammer),” Foringer said. “When that happens, I start practicing a lot. I can’t wait to get outside.”

Foringer was also a standout basketball player at Redbank Valley. As a senior, she helped the Bulldogs to a District 9 championship.

She has left that sport behind while focusing on the throws at Clarion. She admits, though, that she misses it.

“I do,” Foringer said. “I could play in some rec leagues, but I haven’t really had time to do it.”

That’s because Foringer, who is a criminal justice major, has completely invested in getting better in the throws.

“I practice every day except for maybe one day on the weekend,” Foringer said. “It’s honestly just about getting stronger.”

Still only a sophomore, she also has some big aspirations for her future.

“I can do better. I can definitely improve a lot more,” Foringer said. “I still have a lot of time to see how good I can get. I honestly can’t wait to find out.”



