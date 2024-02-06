 

Services Set for Bruce Edward Adams, Jr.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Bruce Edward Adams, Jr., age 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, February 4, 2024 in Melbourne, Florida, due to post surgery complications.

Born November 8, 1948 in Distant, he was the son of the late Bruce Edward Adams, Sr. and Lucille Ruby Crawford Adams.

He is the husband of Vicki Smail Adams, and father of Kelly Adams Reddinger and Jennifer Adams Moore both of New Bethlehem.

Family and friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday in the church.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.


