SPONSORED: Franklin Insurance Agency Introduces Tyler VanWormer
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin Insurance Agency, Inc. is proud to welcome Tyler VanWormer to their team.
Meet Tyler, a dedicated Personal Lines Producer at Franklin Insurance Agency. With a passion for community engagement and a wealth of experience, Tyler brings a fresh perspective to the insurance world.
Tyler’s journey began at Oil City High School, where he graduated in 2021. He then pursued Marketing at Clarion University before launching a successful sales career.
But Tyler didn’t stop there. He went on to earn five certifications in marketing and sales from prestigious institutions like Northwestern University, HubSpot Academy, and Google. In 2023, he obtained both his Property & Casualty insurance license and his Life & Health insurance license.
In the summer of 2021, Tyler achieved an impressive feat: 1st place in the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week’s (PFEW) Entrepreneurial Program.
Beyond his professional achievements, Tyler is an active member of the community. He proudly participates in both the Franklin Rotary Club and Venango County’s Flex Organization.
When Tyler isn’t immersed in insurance matters, he enjoys various outdoor activities:
- Fishing: Whether it’s bass in the Allegheny River or salmon in New York, Tyler loves casting a line.
- Wakeboarding / Boating: Tionesta Lake and Shenango Lake serve as his water sports playgrounds.
- Snowboarding: He hits the slopes at Peek n Peak in New York.
- Traveling: Tyler has explored Ecuador and Costa Rica, and he eagerly anticipates trips to Italy and Greece in May.
Tyler thrives in the close-knit community of Franklin. For him, building mutual trust with clients is essential. He appreciates the friendly connections he shares with them. Saving clients money on insurance not only benefits them but also supports local businesses. Tyler firmly believes that everyone plays a role in keeping the community successful, and he takes pride in contributing through his work and volunteer efforts.
As a Personal Lines Producer, Tyler can review your current insurance policies and coverages, provide quotes for home and auto options from multiple carriers, and help protect your family with life insurance. Trust Tyler to navigate the insurance landscape with expertise and care.
Choose Franklin Insurance Agency.
Get a quote today from Franklin Insurance by clicking here or call 814-432-4523.
Franklin Insurance Agency has two locations ready to serve you:
Franklin Office
814-432-4523
104 13th Street
Franklin, PA 16323
Titusville Office
814-827-8888
107 E. Bloss Street
Titusville, PA 16353
Open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Franklin Insurance’s website here: www.franklin-insurance.com.
