William Ray Bailey, Sr., 90, of Callensburg (Parker, Pa), passed away Saturday evening, February 3, 2024, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab.

Center in Clarion following a period of declining health.

Born in West Monterey, Clarion Co., Pa. on June 23, 1933, he was the son of the late Arthur and June Barger Bailey.

On Feb. 27, 1953, Ray married the former Jessie Heeter, who survives and would have celebrated seventy-one years of marriage this month.

A devoted Christian, he was of the Baptist faith.

He was dedicated to speaking in churches as called upon and conducted many funerals of family and friends.

He was a truck driver most of his life and retired from the former Dittman Trucking of Bruin after years of employment.

He also was a welder for many years at Pullman Standard before it closed.

He later served years in maintenance for the Licking Township highway services.

Ray was an honorably discharged veteran having served with the United States Army.

Surviving in addition to his wife Jessie, are two sons: William Ray Bailey, Jr. and Edgar Bailey, both of Parker; three grandchildren: Chilton (Kyle) Shoup, Shayla (Dave) Belmont, and Kyle (Jocelyn) Bailey; also six great-grandchildren; one sister: Doretha Bailey Aughton of Parker, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave, Parker.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in the funeral home with Pastor Ken Shirey, a longtime family friend, officiating.

Interment to follow at Callensburg Cemetery.

