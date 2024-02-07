The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light southeast wind.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.