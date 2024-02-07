Barbara A. Wigton, 56, of Lucinda, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 26, 1967 in Clarion; daughter of Henry and Anita Hartle Smrekar of Lucinda. Barb graduated from Clarion Area High School where she was salutatorian and then attended Clarion University, graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing.

She was also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society.

Barb, later on, went back and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree.

She married Todd A. Wigton on August 14, 2010 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion and he survives her.

Barb worked as a Critical Care Registered Nurse for over 30 years at the Clarion Hospital.

She always thought of others, even when she became sick.

Barb was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda where she was a part of the Rosary Society.

She also attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion. Barb loved quilting, crocheting, walking, bike riding and flower and vegetable gardening with Todd.

She also enjoyed traveling with Todd, especially going on scenic train rides and visiting lighthouses.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barb is survived by her son, Nicholas E. Ochs and his fiancé, Cassi Callihan, their daughter, Eeli Ochs, and Cassi’s children, Issac and Jacin Andring, all of Leeper; her daughter, Jennifer M. Sintobin and her husband, Zachary, of Williamsburg, VA; her sister, Linda LaVan-Preston and her husband, Douglas, of Clarion; an aunt, Mary Hartle of Fairmount City; and 3 uncles, Rege Smerkar of Fryburg, Edward “Pete” Hartle of Shippenville and Allen Denslinger of Clarion.

She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Helen K. Wigton of New Castle; a brother-in-law, Bruce E. Wigton and his wife, Bonnie, also of New Castle; and a sister-in-law, Joyce A. Dinello and her husband, Randy, of New Brighton.

Barb was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Henry and Dorothy Smrekar; her maternal grandparents, Edward and Rosemary Hartle; 2 uncles, Russ Smerkar and Len Hartle; and an aunt, Jean Hartle.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gib and Darlene and all the nurses, doctors and hospital staff of the Cancer Center at AHN Wexford.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A Christian Wake Service will be held following calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barb’s honor to Clarion Fire & Hose Company #1, 525 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214 or to a garden club of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

