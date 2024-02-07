Barbara L. Sterner, 73, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning February 5, 2024 at the Titusville Area Hospital surrounded by her family.

Barb was born on September 28, 1950 in Titusville, PA, a daughter of the late John and Ellen Virginia Reed Sterner.

She was married to Steven Perrett on December 26, 2009 in Franklin.

Barb was a graduate of the Franklin High School, class of 1968.

She received her registered nurse degree from Butler County Community College.

She had been employed at Polk Center from where she retired in 2011.

She had previously been employed at the former Franklin Hospital and for Dr. Morelli in Stoneboro.

Barb was a sparkling personality who made friends easily throughout her life.

She loved travel and the outdoors.

She was a fun loving Mema and enjoyed get-togethers with her large family, especially her grandchildren.

In her golden years Barb practiced her faith from home with an online fellowship, and cared for her pets “Dolly” and “Dan”.

Barb is survived by her husband Steve of Titusville; her children, Rebecca LaBovick and husband Lee of Saltsburg, Sean Shawgo and wife Zita of Harrison City, Lisa Ramsey and husband Nicholas Lorden of Brooklyn, NY, and Megan Daloz and husband William of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Ryan and Gabby LaBovick, Soren Shawgo, Molly Daloz and Henry Lorden; a brother, John Sterner of Franklin; sisters, Lois Uhl and husband Randall, and Jane Sandieson and husband Robert, all of Franklin, Christine Nash of Pittsburgh and Susan Harrison and husband Dean of Texhoma, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No public visitation will be observed.

A celebration of Barb’s life will be held at a later date for the family.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.