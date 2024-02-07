BREAKING NEWS: State Police Searching for Missing Boy in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania State Police are actively searching for a missing juvenile in the Limestone Township area.

According to a communications officer at the Clarion barracks of the PSP, the missing boy is 11 years old, approximately four feet tall, and weighs about 75 pounds.



Google Maps view of the search staging area.

Sources indicate the staging area for searchers is located in the 5800 block of State Route 66 in Redbank Township. They state state the boy has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near the Salem Cemetery wearing denim bib overalls with a John Deere patch.

Anybody who sees or encounters the boy is asked to call 9-1-1 or Clarion-based PSP at 814-226-1710.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.