In the early morning hours of Sunday, February 4, 2024, Bruce Adams, Jr., age 75, of New Bethlehem, stepped from this life into the welcoming arms of Jesus.

Born November 8, 1948 at home in Distant, he was the son of the late Bruce Adams, Sr. and Lucille Crawford Adams.

Bruce graduated from Redbank Valley High School in the Class of ’66 and attended a technical school for electronics.

He enlisted in the United States Army in November of 1968 and served in the 1st Signal Brigade in Vietnam.

Bruce married the former Vicki Smail on May 16, 1969 and they were blessed with 54 years of marriage.

He worked as a construction electrician with IBEW Local 712 until his retirement at the age of 62.

Bruce was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and loved spending time with his wife and family.

He enjoyed walking, bike rides, golfing with his buddies, hunting, fishing and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

He enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Sebastian, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki and their two daughters: Keli Reddinger and husband, Terry, and their two children: Andrew Reddinger and wife, Brooke, and their sons, Hudson and Bowen; and daughter Emma Reddinger, and Jennifer Moore and husband, Justin, and their two children, Nicholas and Ava Moore, all of New Bethlehem.

Bruce is also survived by his sister, Beverly Doverspike and husband, Edward “Dovey”; brother-in-law, Bruce Smail and wife, Dee Dee, and many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Stout.

Family and friend will be received from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, and from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday in the church with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given in the name of Bruce Adams, Jr. to the Oakland Church of God-Blessings Bags, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223 or the RV Church Association Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Bruce’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.