Case Against Local Man Accused of Sending Explicit Photos, Messages to Undercover Officer Posing as 15-Year-Old Girl Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who reportedly sent explicit photos and sexual messages to whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl in Tennessee moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charge against 20-year-old Anthony Jose Berendt Jr., of Knox, was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 6, in Clarion County Central Court:

– Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Material-Minor, Felony 3

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 6, 2023, Chief Nicole Bauer, of the Knox Borough Police Department, received a phone call from Detective Woodard from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. Woodard explained he was conducting an investigation regarding a male who resides in Knox Borough, Clarion County, and was seeking information on Anthony Berendt Jr.

Detective Woodard explained he was posing undercover (UC) as a 15-year-old on Facebook, and Berendt has been sending sexually explicit pictures to this account, the complaint states.

On March 2, Officer O’Neil, of the Knox Borough Police Department, applied for a search warrant for the contents of Berendt’s Facebook account, including Facebook messages, in front of Judge Seidle-Patton. The search warrant was granted on April 4 and Officer O’Neil received the contents of Berendt’s Facebook account, totaling 1,077 pages of content, the complaint indicates.

On April 19, it was discovered that Berendt first sent a message to UC Woodard on January 31 that stated, “How are you?” Berendt then sent UC Woodard a “hi” sticker. UC Woodard then replies, “Doin ok u?” Both parties begin speaking back and forth before Berendt asks “Can I see what you look like?” UC Woodard then sends a picture to Berendt of a younger adolescent female with blonde hair. Berendt then asks “How old are you,” and then sends a picture of himself. Woodard then sends “15… u?” Berendt states he is 19 and then asks in two separate messages “Are we still cool,” and “you look pretty damn hot,” according to the complaint.

The two then exchange messages back and forth regarding age. During this conversation, UC Woodard stated she is still in high school. Later on, Berendt asked if he could ask her a sexual question. UC Woodard responds “yea whats up,” and Berendt responds “If I asked you if I can send a nude what would you say?” Berendt then sends two more messages that state “sorry” and “I dont want to make you feel uncomfortable,” the complaint notes.

UC Woodard replies “if thats what you want to do.” After a few more messages, Berendt sends her a picture of his penis. In the background of the picture, there is a help wanted sign from the United States Postal Service, with Knox, Pa. listed as the location, the complaint states.

Berendt also sends pictures of his face during the course of these conversations, the complaint indicates.

The two exchange messages until February 15. During the course of these two weeks, Berendt sent UC Woodard eight total pictures of his penis, with Berendt being knowledgeable that the female he was speaking with was under the age of 18, as stated multiple times by UC Woodard, the complaint notes.

It was also discovered that on February 3, Berendt stated his address was an apartment on Main Street in Knox. During this conversation, Berendt was asking UC Woodard to send him nude pictures of herself in the mail, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Berendt in Judge Heeter’s office on October 18.

