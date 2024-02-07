Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

These soft banana cookies have a cakelike texture and lots of flavor that everyone seem to love!

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar



1 large egg, room temperature1/2 cup mashed ripe banana1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon baking soda1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

1. In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in the egg, banana and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

2. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 13-16 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

