Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These soft banana cookies have a cakelike texture and lots of flavor that everyone seem to love!

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature
1/2 cup mashed ripe banana
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

1. In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in the egg, banana and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

2. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 13-16 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


