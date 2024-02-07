Clarion Wrestling: Joey Fischer Named MAC East Wrestler of the Week for February 6

CLEVELAND,Pa.— The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced their weekly wrestling awards today, with Clarion’s Joey Fischer earning MAC East Wrestler of the Week honors.

He is now the fourth Golden Eagle to win the award this year, joining John Meyers , Cam Pine and John Worthing

Fischer scored perhaps the biggest win of any Golden Eagle this season last week, when he defeated Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto – ranked eighth in the nation in the most recent NCAA coaches’ poll, as well as a 2023 All-American that placed fourth at the NCAA Championships – by 9-6 decision in a road dual. Fischer fought off an attack from Noto early in the first period, countering to take him down for the first points of the bout. An eventual escape from Noto and another at the start of the second period narrowed the deficit to 3-2, and Noto took a 5-4 lead with a takedown before the end of that frame. Fischer got out from the bottom at the start of the third to tie the bout, and the highlight of the bout came with 43 seconds remaining when he fought off a shot and scrambled to get on top of Noto for a takedown. He held on as the clock wound down to zero for the 9-6 decision.

Fischer is now 14-8 on the season, and has won six straight matches – all in duals – since the calendar flipped to 2024.

